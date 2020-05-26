News Newsletter News 

New Zealand Media Group Stuff to be Sold to Chief Executive Sinead Boucher for NZ$1

Charlotte Graham-McLay | Guardian   May 26, 2020

A staff ownership model and a charter for editorial independence are among the plans for New Zealand’s largest journalism publisher, after Stuff’s chief executive bought the business from its Australian parent company for a single dollar.

Sinead Boucher, a former journalist and editor with Stuff announced on Monday that she had acquired the business, which had long been subject to takeover speculation, from Nine Entertainment.

