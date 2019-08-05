News Newsletter News 

News Aggregation App SmartNews Reaches $1 Billion Valuation

Sara Fischer | Axios   August 5, 2019

SmartNews, the Japanese news discovery app that has amassed 20 million subscribers in the U.S., has raised $28 million in its latest funding round, bringing the company’s valuation to $1.1 billion, executives tell Axios.

It’s notable that in today’s bleak news market where U.S. tech giants like Google and Facebook dominate most news referral traffic online, a Japanese-based firm has been able to gain traction.

