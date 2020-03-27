News Associations See ‘Devastating’ Peril From the Coronavirus Shutdown, but Have Some Plans to Get Through It
Leaders of associations that represent the newspaper industry are normally upbeat, even in the face of a decade-long decline of the business. But clearly these are not normal times.
I spoke Wednesday with News Media Alliance CEO David Chavern, who makes no claim that the industry’s troubles are unique. However, he drew a contrast to businesses like hotels that were healthy before the virus hit.Read More