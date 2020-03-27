Coronavirus News Newsletter News Resources 

News Associations See ‘Devastating’ Peril From the Coronavirus Shutdown, but Have Some Plans to Get Through It

Rick Edmonds | Poynter  March 27, 2020

Leaders of associations that represent the newspaper industry are normally upbeat, even in the face of a decade-long decline of the business. But clearly these are not normal times.

I spoke Wednesday with News Media Alliance CEO David Chavern, who makes no claim that the industry’s troubles are unique. However, he drew a contrast to businesses like hotels that were healthy before the virus hit.

