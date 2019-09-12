News Newsletter News 

News Corp Answers Big Tech by Exploring its Own News Distribution Site

L. Carol Christopher | INMA  September 12, 2019

In a response to most news publishers’ checklist of needs from a digital conduit to their content, News Corp is exploring and developing Knewz.com, a news aggregation and distribution Web site/app that will:

  • Link directly to news stories instead of intervening between audience and publisher.
  • Not penalise subscription sites.
  • Include content from a wide variety of sources, including niche and local publishers.
  • Reward original journalism.
  • Share data with publishers.
  • Be curated by both human and algorithm.
Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *