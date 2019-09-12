News Corp Answers Big Tech by Exploring its Own News Distribution Site
In a response to most news publishers’ checklist of needs from a digital conduit to their content, News Corp is exploring and developing Knewz.com, a news aggregation and distribution Web site/app that will:
- Link directly to news stories instead of intervening between audience and publisher.
- Not penalise subscription sites.
- Include content from a wide variety of sources, including niche and local publishers.
- Reward original journalism.
- Share data with publishers.
- Be curated by both human and algorithm.
