News Corp Answers Big Tech by Exploring its Own News Distribution Site

In a response to most news publishers’ checklist of needs from a digital conduit to their content, News Corp is exploring and developing Knewz.com, a news aggregation and distribution Web site/app that will:

Link directly to news stories instead of intervening between audience and publisher.

Not penalise subscription sites.

Include content from a wide variety of sources, including niche and local publishers.

Reward original journalism.

Share data with publishers.

Be curated by both human and algorithm.