News Corp Australia to Cut ‘Up to a Third of Workforce’ in Move Towards Digital-Only Publishing
News Corp Australia is poised to cut hundreds of jobs as it moves towards digital-only publishing for many of its local and regional papers and more copy sharing among its metropolitan mastheads the Daily Telegraph and the Herald Sun.
The executive chairman of News Corp Australia, Michael Miller, has hinted the company is on the brink of upheaval, saying last week it was evolving from "a network of newspapers" to "Australia's leading journalism network".