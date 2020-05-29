News Corp Carnage: Fine Print Reveals Even Greater Hit to Local Journalism
Of the 112 printed newspapers shut down by News Corp this week, 76 will survive as digital-only publications but the devil is in the detail.
The suburban and regional papers–such as the Inner West Courier in Sydney or the Queensland Times–will not have their own standalone websites. They will be housed within the metropolitan newspaper in their home state. So you'll find the Inner West Courier at the Daily Telegraph, for example.