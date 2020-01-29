News Corp Launches Knewz With Stories From 400-Plus Publishers

Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp says it’s trying to battle fake news and social-media clickbait with Knewz, its own curated headline-aggregation service.

The company’s new Knewz.com site—a text-heavy agglomeration that has already drawn critiques of its cluttered design—officially launched Thursday as a “beta” test. The site compiles headlines and links for publications across a broad range of political leanings, from Fox News and Newsmax to Daily Kos and Mother Jones.