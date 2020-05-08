News Corp Reports Third Quarter Results for Fiscal 2020

News Corporation (“News Corp” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV) today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Commenting on the results, Chief Executive Robert Thomson said:

“We are operating in a different, difficult time. Every business and family is facing challenges and our thoughts, in particular, are for those who are suffering deeply and personally from the impact of COVID-19…”