News Coverage of Violence in Protests is More Complicated Than It May Seem, New Research Shows
We’ve seen some spot-on critiques of the media’s coverage of protests over the past month or so, pointing out that journalists are often framing protests through the lens of those in authority and focusing disproportionately on episodes of violence. These are problems with protest coverage that have been widespread for at least several decades, to the point that media researchers have developed a concept for it: the protest paradigm.Read More