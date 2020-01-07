News Newsletter News 

News Literacy Lessons: How a Satirical Story About Democrats and Qasem Soleimani was Spread as Fact. Plus a Doctored Video of Joe Biden.

Valerie Strauss | Washington Post   January 7, 2020

Here are two lessons from the Jan. 6 edition of the Sift, as provided by the News Literacy Project. The first is a “viral rumor rundown” about false allegations on social media that Democrats wanted the U.S. flag flown at half-mast after the targeted killing by U.S. forces of Iranian military mastermind Qasem Soleimani while he was visiting Iraq. The second is about a deceptively edited video clip of former vice president Joe Biden at a presidential campaign event that went viral.

