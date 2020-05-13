News Newsletter News 

News Outlets Sue for Information on Small-Business Loans Program

Marty Johnson | Hill  May 13, 2020

A handful of the country’s most prominent news publications are suing the Small Business Administration (SBA) after it refused to release which businesses were receiving money through the $660 billion Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

The Washington Post, The New York Times, Bloomberg, ProPublica and Dow Jones — which publishes The Wall Street Journal — are all part of the group suing the government agency.

