News Outlets Want More Advertisers to Act Like Burger King

Most companies regularly take steps to make sure their ads don’t run near headlines that could upset potential customers. So news organizations weren’t surprised when advertisers canceled campaigns in recent weeks or demanded that their ads be placed far from coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, costing publishers significant revenue.

Burger King was an exception. Instead of shunning articles that included terms like “Covid-19” or “pandemic,” the company behind the Whopper focused its message on contactless food delivery and pickup. That way, its marketing would not seem out of place in a grim news cycle, said Marcelo Pascoa, the company’s head of brand and communications.