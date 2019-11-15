News portals Like Yahoo Still Bring Democrats and Republicans Together for Political News, but They’re Fading Fast
"We observe segregation in political news consumption." In this working paper, "Partisan Enclaves and Information Bazaars: Mapping Selective Exposure to Online News," Stanford researchers examined a "data set of web browsing behavior collected during the 2016 U.S. presidential election" to see how Democrats and Republicans seek out news sources and how they change their news consumption levels in response to different political events.