News Publishers Deemed ‘Essential’ Businesses During Pandemic

Staff | News Media Alliance   March 18, 2020

In Italy, which is currently under lockdown in an effort to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus, a debate is waging about the importance of print newspapers. However, when deciding which businesses would be spared during a country-wide shutdown, news publishers and newsstands were deemed essential businesses by the Italian government, and newsstands have even seen a small uptick in business since the lockdown went into effect.

