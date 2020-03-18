News Publishers Deemed ‘Essential’ Businesses During Pandemic
In Italy, which is currently under lockdown in an effort to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus, a debate is waging about the importance of print newspapers. However, when deciding which businesses would be spared during a country-wide shutdown, news publishers and newsstands were deemed essential businesses by the Italian government, and newsstands have even seen a small uptick in business since the lockdown went into effect.Read More