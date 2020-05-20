News Publishers New Tactic: Emphasize the Good News to Lure Back Coronavirus-Weary Advertisers

In trying to sell ads against their coronavirus coverage, news publishers have gone through a Kubler Ross-esque progression. First, they got angry that there was zero appetite for direct sponsorship of news; next, they tried to minimize the presence of words like coronavirus in their stories. Now they are trying to focus on the positive, highlighting packages of stories of civic, economic and public recovery, and they appear to be having some success.

The Boston Globe has gotten one advertiser to sponsor a private Slack channel it built to help small business owners share information and get answers to questions about things such as the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, and is talking to a second advertiser about building another one, Boston Globe Media chief commercial officer Kayvan Salmanpour said.