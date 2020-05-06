News Publishers Should Reinvent Themselves for a Post-Pandemic Future
Futurist, author, and strategy advisor Ross Dawson kicked off the first module of INMA’s Virtual World Congress on Tuesday, “Where News Media Goes Next After COVID-19,” telling attendees: “There are a number of new things that are emerging and rippling out—and in some cases even reversing — trends that we’ve seen before.”
Among the most significant changes he identified:
- We are doing more things remotely.
- The role of government is expanding.
- Industries are changing entirely.
- Society is increasingly polarised.