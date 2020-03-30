News Sites Ask Ad Industry to Get Comfortable Alongside Coronavirus-Related Content

Even as traffic to news websites has surged of late because of the constant demand for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic, publishers are downsizing their staff and cutting pay due to slumping ad revenue.

One problem the sites are facing is that advertisers are working with ad-tech companies that, in trying to prevent those brands from appearing on particular sites or near certain topics, have prevented promotions from running alongside coronavirus-related content. With the crisis having become the dominant global story, one that’s poised to continue for at least the coming months, parts of the news industry face an existential threat if advertisers continue to stay away.