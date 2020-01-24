News Websites Will Have to Ask Readers to Declare Age or Comply With New Code, Watchdog Confirms
News websites will have to ask readers to verify their age or comply with a new 15-point code from the Information Commissioner’s Office designed to protect children’s online data, the watchdog has confirmed.
Press campaign groups were hoping news websites would be exempt from the new Age Appropriate Design Code, which was published in its final form on Wednesday, to protect vital digital advertising revenues.