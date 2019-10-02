Newsday Media Group Announces the Sale of amNewYork to Schneps Media

Newsday Media Group today announced the sale of amNewYork, the popular free-distribution daily newspaper, website and app, to Schneps Media, a leading local media company serving the New York metropolitan region. The ownership change is effective October 11, 2019.

“amNewYork has become an important part of daily life in the city. We are truly proud of the outstanding work done by the amNewYork team. We are confident that this tradition of serving New Yorkers will continue with Schneps Media, whose strong commitment to local media makes them the ideal new publisher for amNewYork,” said Debby Krenek, Publisher, Newsday Media Group. “Moving forward Newsday Media Group will fully focus on serving Long Islanders with news, information and experiences as we continue to expand our multimedia products and platforms and fulfill our mission of being the primary source of powerful local journalism as ‘Your Eye on LI’.”

“We are delighted to add amNewYork to our media company. We thank Newsday for this opportunity to carry on the commitment of amNewYork to deliver the best and most important local news stories every day to New Yorkers, both online and in print — the stories that matter to them, right in their neighborhoods,” said Victoria Schneps, Schneps Media President and Publisher. “This acquisition will expand our readership of New York City residents that rely on our award-winning quality content to keep them informed and engaged in the communities they live and work.”

“We are looking forward to enhancing amNewYork’s brand through our expertise in multi-platform media including print, digital, events, social media and broadcasting platforms,” said Joshua Schneps, Schneps Media Co-Publisher and CEO. “This acquisition solidifies Schneps Media as the dominant community news source in New York City.”

amNewYork is the paper with the highest daily New York City distribution, with a website reaching almost one million monthly unique visitors. amNewYork was founded in 2003 and with steady growth has become a must-read news source for busy New York commuters.