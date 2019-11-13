Newsonomics: CEO Mark Thompson on Offering More and More New York Times (and Charging More for It)
There’s friction. And then there’s stupid friction.
Everyone in the subscription business decries friction, putting too many steps between the would-be buyer and the buy itself. Enter your credit card number; type in your address; pick a username and password; sorry, your password must have at least 3 uppercase characters, 2 lowercase characters, a number greater than 6, and any two of %, &, and #. Too many words, pages, clicks.Read More