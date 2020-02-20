Newsonomics: In Memphis’ Unexpected News War, The Daily Memphian’s Model Demands Attention

At first blush, it looks a bit like an old-fashioned newspaper war. (For our younger readers: Long ago, some cities had two or more strong newspapers that fought each other for scoops, talent, readers, and advertisers. Really.)

In Memphis, two newsrooms—each with about three dozen journalists—slug it out, day after day. They both know it’s possible, maybe even likely, that only one will be still standing in a few years.