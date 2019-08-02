News Newsletter News 

Newsonomics: The ‘Daily’ Part of Daily Newspapers is On the Way Out—and Sooner Than You Might Think

Ken Doctor | Nieman Lab  August 2, 2019

What do you call a daily newspaper that’s no longer a daily newspaper? “Sunday + Digital” sounds far less poetic.

That’s now more than an academic question. Many publishers — if not most — are now seriously modeling and planning for the transformation of their businesses from seven-day newspapers to something…less, numerous industry sources tell me. And not just a little less — significantly less.

