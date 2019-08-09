Newsonomics: The Perils—and Promises—of New Gannett
There’s the megamerger, and then there are the numbers: $1.8 billion, 11.5 percent interest, 5 years, $300 million, 18 percent…and many more.
Investors, industry observers and wags have picked through the pieces of the Gatehouse/Gannett megamerger this week, and obsessed over those numbers. All to the question: Will this deal work?
One thought on "Newsonomics: The Perils—and Promises—of New Gannett"
Albert Einstein once said, “if you can’t explain it in simple terms you don’t understand it.” In the simplest of terms, when Company A buys Company B, Company B will never be the same again.