Newsonomics: What Was Once Unthinkable is Quickly Becoming Reality in the Destruction of Local News

As words like “annihilation” and “extinction” enter our news vocabulary—or at least move from debates over the years-away future to the frighteningly contemporary—it’s helpful to start out with the good news. Maybe even an old joke.

What’s black and white and now deemed “essential”?

Newspapers, of course—the communications medium that, along with its media peers, has been formally recognized as a public good by cities and states trying to determine which slices of their economies not to shut down. Factual local reporting is indeed an “essential” in an age of fear and misinformation.