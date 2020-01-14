Newsonomics: Worried About Alden Taking Control of Tribune? It’s Already Pulling Strings Inside
Missiles and drone strikes may have temporarily driven everyone’s eyes elsewhere—including those in the news industry—but the new decade’s big story in the news business looks a lot like the old one’s: Local journalism is spiraling downward—and picking up speed.
In newspapers, the focus is on Tribune Publishing and McClatchy—two of the few remaining national news chains not operated by hedge funds or private equity, each with its own reasons to enter the new year warily.Read More