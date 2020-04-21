Newsroom Communication in the Time of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has newsroom managers facing an extraordinary moment in journalism—our entire profession forced to adjust on the fly to how it goes about its daily work.

Meeting that challenge here at the Columbia Missourian—with an entire newsroom staff working remotely, many in different states—requires clear, effective internal communication. Admittedly, we have a younger, less experienced team (all university students). The steps we have taken can apply to any size newsroom and are worth sharing.