Newsroom Information Security After Snowden
While the Snowden revelations opened journalists’ eyes to surveillance and ways to encrypt information, the cyberattacks on the Democratic National Committee (DNC) brought home how easy and how devastating it is to be hacked.
Between February and December 2019, I conducted thirty semi-structured interviews with journalists, information security technologists, and media lawyers from national and local news organizations in the United States, as well as individuals from nonprofit organizations and academic institutions.Read More