‘No Debate, No Democracy’: Journalists in Nepal Fight New Threat to Press Freedom

Rojita Adhikari | Guardian   January 13, 2020

Jail terms of up to five years could be imposed on people in Nepal who post “offensive” comment on social media sites, including Facebook and Instagram in the latest move by the government to crack down on dissent.

The information technology bill, introduced at the end of December, imposes fines of up to 1.5m rupees (about $13,000) for anyone posting content deemed to promote hate crime or ridicule. It would apply to all social networking sites.

