Coronavirus News Newsletter News Revenue 

Nonprofit Newsrooms are Keeping Their Heads Above Water

Lauren Harris | CJR  June 24, 2020

Nonprofit news organizations, in their dependence on foundation funding and individual giving, have proved less vulnerable to the economic crisis caused by the covid-19 pandemic than their for-profit counterparts. The Institute for Nonprofit News indicated in its recent index report that, so far, audiences for many nonprofit news publications are growing and over half of those surveyed reported that revenues are holding relatively steady amid the crisis.

