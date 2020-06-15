Northwest Offset Printing Completes Initial Press Run

Northwest Offset Printing (NWOP) has completed its first run on their “new” pressline on June 1 as scheduled. The 8 Tower Goss Magnum Press was supplied, delivered, and installed by imPRESSions Worldwide. Last year, NWOP built a brand-new 75,000 square foot manufacturing facility to house the 22” cut-off Magnum press and will assume the printing of the Spokesman-Review in the near future. The move to the single-wide with a heat set option will broaden their ability to provide expanded commercial printing. The new plant will provide prepress, printing, packaging, direct mail, and transportation services.

The five-month installation project began in January and has remained on track to the day, reaching this milestone, even in the face of the current health pandemic. The press has two Universal 45 Folders and the ability to run a three-section newspaper on one folder, plus quarter folded heatset jobs on the other folder. Automation includes upgraded AVT remote ink and Baldwin Vision auto register.

Using an engineered value-added approach to preplanning, manufacturing, logistics, installation, mechanical and electrical, imPRESSions Worldwide has worked tirelessly to ensure that the pressline is functioning properly.

Now in their 25th year, imPRESSions Worldwide is the premier company offering the largest inventory of second-hand single-wide newspaper and commercial presses and auxiliary equipment. imPRESSions’s team of experienced professionals has delivered more than 1,500 precise press projects to over 50 countries. Operating from two facilities in the USA, imPRESSions offers a wide range of equipment and world-class services, including reconditioning, installation and press room upgrades. Their product lineup is greatly expanded thanks to new global partners Goss Graphic Systems China, DG press Services & Contiweb.