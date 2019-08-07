NPR Announces Newsroom Job Cuts Amid Restructuring
NPR’s newsroom is eliminating some jobs as part of a restructuring effort that adds positions in other areas to “more fully lean into our role as a public service organization,” NPR’s chief news executive announced Tuesday.
Senior Vice President of News and Editorial Director Nancy Barnes said the cuts would affect fewer than 10 people.
One thought on “NPR Announces Newsroom Job Cuts Amid Restructuring”
Ah, creative sales & marketing at work! This is like calling a janitor a maintenance engineer. Corporate officers like to justify their decisions as restructuring, realignment, rightsizing, becoming a more strategic and lean enterprise, however, the bottom line is the termination of an individuals employment and of course saving money has nothing to do with the decision.