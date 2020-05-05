NPR Cuts Pay and Benefits After the Outbreak Widens Its Deficit

National Public Radio is cutting pay and benefits in a bid to “save jobs and support the future of NPR” after the coronavirus pandemic ballooned its projected losses to as much as $53 million over the next two years.

Employees’ base pay will be reduced on a sliding scale of up to 9% through Sept. 30 and workers will be offered furloughs, NPR Chief Executive Officer John Lansing said in a memo to staff. The 50-year-old media organization also is stopping employer contributions to its 403(b) retirement plan, but workers making less than $80,000 a year won’t see their pay cut.