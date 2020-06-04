NPR Once Counseled Its Journalists Not to Call George Floyd’s Death a ‘Killing.’ Here’s How Its Guidance Has Evolved
On Wednesday evening, Jeffrey Katz, the news director of DC public radio station WAMU, sent a memo to staffers: "We generally follow NPR's lead regarding our style, with very few exceptions," he wrote, "but as an editorial team, we disagree with their guidance on how to refer to the death of George Floyd. We believe it's appropriate, and journalistically justified, to refer to Floyd's death as a killing."