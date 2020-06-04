News Newsletter News 

NPR Once Counseled Its Journalists Not to Call George Floyd’s Death a ‘Killing.’ Here’s How Its Guidance Has Evolved

Andrew Beaujon | Washingtonian   June 4, 2020

On Wednesday evening, Jeffrey Katz, the news director of DC public radio station WAMU, sent a memo to staffers: “We generally follow NPR’s lead regarding our style, with very few exceptions,” he wrote, “but as an editorial team, we disagree with their guidance on how to refer to the death of George Floyd. We believe it’s appropriate, and journalistically justified, to refer to Floyd’s death as a killing.”

Read More

