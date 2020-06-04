NYPD to ‘Review’ Incident After AP Says Journalists Were Shoved and Told to Leave
The New York Police Department (NYPD) told The Associated Press it would “review” an incident where the wire service said their journalists were shoved and surrounded by officers while covering protests.
Part of the confrontation was captured on video, with NYPD officers seen pushing back on the two journalists who were covering a demonstration in New York City against the police killing of George Floyd. One officer is heard using expletives while ordering the two to go home.Read More