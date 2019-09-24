Ofcom Investigates CGTN Over Coverage of Hong Kong Protests
The Chinese state-backed news channel CGTN is under investigation by the British media regulator over claims its coverage of protests in Hong Kong breached broadcasting rules.
Ofcom announced on Monday that it was looking at whether the station “broke our rules requiring news to be presented with due impartiality” on four occasions in August and September while covering anti-government demonstrations in the city…
Read More
Like & Share E&P: