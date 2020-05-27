One America News was Desperate for Trump’s Approval. Here’s How It Got It.
One America News Network is having a moment. In April the small, right-wing national cable network made headlines when Chanel Rion, its White House correspondent, was banned from the briefing room by the White House Correspondents' Association for ignoring social-distancing regulations. Since then, the network has supported the president's claim that hydroxychloroquine, a controversial and potentially dangerous drug, is a cure for the novel coronavirus.