One Country, One Censor: How China Undermines Media Freedom in Hong Kong and Taiwan
Understanding how China tries to influence the media is a first step to preserve press freedom. Hong Kong and Taiwan are on the frontlines of this battle. In deeply polarized Hong Kong, journalists are under pressure as independent outlets struggle to counteract strong pro-Beijing influence. And Taiwan must navigate how to maintain its openness and press freedom while fending off Beijing's vast resources and technological prowess. A special report by the Committee to Protect Journalists.