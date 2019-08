To make booking and running global campaigns easier for clients, magazine company Hearst has built up its centralized, global digital ad-sales team from 10 to 26 people since 2017 when the division launched in London. The goal is to boost efficiencies for the publisher, encourage client rebookings and increase the length of partnerships.

