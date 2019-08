Problematic and divisive content dominates today’s online platforms. Disinformation, abuse, conspiracy theories, and hate speech have risen to prominence and created challenges both online and off. Policymakers, advocates, journalists, and academics have all called on platforms to ensure that this content doesn’t overtake more beneficial uses of their services.

Like & Share E&P: https://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/online-advertising-practices-and-their-effects-on-platform-speech/