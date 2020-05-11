Op-Ed: Why It Takes Local Journalism to Uncover National Scandals Like the Boeing 737 Max Disaster
When the first Boeing 737 Max jet crashed in October 2018, two things stood out. This wasn’t an old, poorly maintained airplane but a brand new jet, just out of the factory. And the pilots weren’t facing a horrible storm; the weather in Indonesia that day was perfect.
Right away, long before a second 737 Max crashed four months later, Dominic Gates, the Seattle Times' aviation reporter, knew to start digging.