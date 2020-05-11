News Newsletter News 

Op-Ed: Why It Takes Local Journalism to Uncover National Scandals Like the Boeing 737 Max Disaster

Michele Matassa Flores | Los Angeles Times   May 11, 2020

When the first Boeing 737 Max jet crashed in October 2018, two things stood out. This wasn’t an old, poorly maintained airplane but a brand new jet, just out of the factory. And the pilots weren’t facing a horrible storm; the weather in Indonesia that day was perfect.

Right away, long before a second 737 Max crashed four months later, Dominic Gates, the Seattle Times’ aviation reporter, knew to start digging.

