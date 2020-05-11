Opinion: Breaking Journalism’s Bad Habits

The coronavirus pandemic is putting journalism to the test.

The first challenge was survival. Some parts of the news industry haven’t made it through the global lockdown: Local papers are going under, and hundreds of journalists have been laid off.

Those that have made it through are now facing tough questions. As the world starts to eye the next phase of the pandemic and move out of lockdown, we urgently have to ask ourselves: What have we learned, and how do we avoid returning to bad newsroom habits that—already before this crisis—eroded trust in journalism and in democracy?