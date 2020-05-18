Opinion: BuzzFeed’s Retreat Shows That Global as Well as Local News is Under Threat

Not long after launching in the UK, BuzzFeed co-founder Jonah Peretti wrote of his dream for the website, built on viral cat videos, to become the Time magazine for a “new golden age of media”. Comparing BuzzFeed’s trajectory with the iconic magazine of the 20th century, he wrote: “In our case, it only took a few years to go from summarizing web trends in our little Chinatown office to reporting from Syria and the Ukraine.”