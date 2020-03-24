Opinion: How Reporters Should Handle Trump’s Press Briefings
Karen Tumulty | Washington Post March 24, 2020
In the interest of protecting the nation’s health, it is time to socially distance ourselves from the crazy things that President Trump keeps saying.
I’ve been an enthusiastic advocate of bringing back the daily White House briefings, which Trump’s team had basically quit holding some time around the middle of 2018. So I am relieved to see they have resumed and hope they will continue once the coronavirus crisis has passed.