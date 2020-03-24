News Newsletter News 

Opinion: How Reporters Should Handle Trump’s Press Briefings

Karen Tumulty | Washington Post   March 24, 2020

In the interest of protecting the nation’s health, it is time to socially distance ourselves from the crazy things that President Trump keeps saying.

I’ve been an enthusiastic advocate of bringing back the daily White House briefings, which Trump’s team had basically quit holding some time around the middle of 2018. So I am relieved to see they have resumed and hope they will continue once the coronavirus crisis has passed.

RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *