Opinion: Is it Local Journalism, or Just Local Propaganda?
Amid rising medical costs and proclamations by Democratic presidential candidates that America’s health-care system needs an overhaul, a website called Courier Newsroom published a story last month with a rare positive spin on the problem. The article suggested that Rep. Abby Finkenauer, an Iowa Democrat who unseated a Republican incumbent in 2018, had succeeded in bringing federal dollars to a community health clinic in her district.Read More