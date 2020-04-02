News Newsletter News 

Opinion: Stop Treating Trump’s Press Conferences as Must-See TV

Suzanne Nossel | PEN America  April 2, 2020

The cable networks should stop treating President Trump’s news conferences as must-see television with banner coverage. While there’s an argument that anything a President does is newsworthy, these daily sessions risk indoctrinating the media and the public to a false narrative about the course of the pandemic and the efficacy of the federal government’s response. Reporters should relay his major points only once they have had a chance to check their veracity, accuracy, and completeness, and to provide essential context.

Read More

