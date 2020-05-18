Opinion: The Answer to the Media Industry’s Woes? Publicly Owned Newspapers

As the economic fallout from the coronavirus further decimates financially struggling small-town and city newspapers—still Americans’ main source for original local journalism—a desperate search is underway for alternative models. Analysts are looking around the world and back through history for examples of news media that don’t depend on advertising revenue—a collapsing business model that is unlikely to ever return. Ideas range from starting donor-funded nonprofit organizations to repurposing public broadcasting systems. But one intriguing experiment from American history has been almost entirely forgotten: the municipal newspaper.