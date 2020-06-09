Opinion: Trump Wants to Use Reporters as Props. We Don’t Have to Let Him.

President Trump’s Rose Garden event Friday, called ostensibly to tout surprisingly good job numbers, had most of the usual elements.

There was his usual distancing from the truth, on topics ranging from the covid-19 death toll to his self-acclaimed role in securing veterans’ benefits.

There was one of Trump’s usual insults, so often aimed at women or journalists of color, which came when PBS’s Yamiche Alcindor asked about stubbornly high jobless rates for Blacks and Latinos and he grumbled back: “You are something.”