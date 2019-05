Why isn’t it big news today—and every day—that humanity’s social arrangements are undermining the climatic conditions of civilization, battering the most vulnerable habitats of human and other animal life, depleting their potable water, wrecking their flora and fauna, uprooting refugees?

