Opinion: Why Aren’t Editorial Boards Screaming: Trump Has to Go?
By the height of the Watergate scandal in 1974, virtually every major newspaper in America had called for President Richard Nixon’s resignation. During the investigation and impeachment of Bill Clinton in 1998, more than 100 newspapers called for him to resign.
But President Donald J. Trump? He could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody… and not a single major daily newspaper would call for his resignation.Read More