O’Rourke Media Group Buys CITYSunTimes

The CITYSunTimes has been acquired by the O’Rourke Media Group, a media company that specializes in publishing local community newspapers. The company also provides cost-effective digital marketing solutions and print/design services to local businesses.

“We’re looking forward to entering the Phoenix market,” says Jim O’Rourke, CEO and Owner of O’Rourke Media Group. “The CITYSunTimes content and publishing frequency is unique, they have a great team in place, and the business is greatly positioned for explosive digital audience and marketing growth.”

The CITYSunTimes offers personalized news each month to Scottsdale, North Phoenix, Carefree, Cave Creek, Black Canyon City, New River, Anthem and Fountain Hills, and is delivered to area homes and businesses.

The CITYSunTimes joins an up-and-coming, family-owned media company during a distressed time period in the newspaper and media industry. O’Rourke Media Group has a track record of retaining local employees at a time when many other media companies are downsizing and outsourcing work out of state or out of the country. O’Rourke says that readers and local businesses in the market can expect the same. “Actually, I anticipate adding resources and people to help support digital audience and revenue growth,” says O’Rourke.

The CITYSunTimes has been successfully serving the community for 18 years. It was founded in 2002 by Hope Ozer and purchased in 2013 by Lorrie Pomeroy.

“This is an exciting time for CITYSunTimes,” says Pomeroy. “We are confident that Jim and his company will continue to maintain integrity and commitment of excellence while taking CST to the next level.”